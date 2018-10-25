Beautiful weather brought out Fruitvale golfer Ron Weir to the Birchbank Golf Course on the weekend, as he tees off at the 14th hole par-3. The sun is setting on the golf season, but players can still get out for the last weekend of golf at Birchbank with the course's scheduled closing date Nov. 1. Jim Bailey photo.

Final Round

Birchbank wraps up its golf season Nov. 1, so golfers can tee off for a final round this weekend.

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

