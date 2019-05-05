Fight night: Salmon Arm boxers punch it up for a good cause

Jim Elliot (blue) of the Salmon Arm Bulldogs (and the Salmon Arm Observer/Eagle Valley News) lands a punch against Thomas Dodman of Kamloops’ Lions Roar Boxing Club. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Suits and dresses were standard attire ringside as pugilists demonstrated their prowess for a good cause in the third annual Hit 2 Fit boxing fundraiser, held at the Salmon Arm Curling Club on Saturday, May 4.

This sold-out event, hosted by the Salmon Arm Bulldogs Fitness & Boxing Centre saw 14 fights total, including an adaptive wheelchair boxing demonstration bout with Brits Colin Woods and Chris Middleton.

Salmon Arm Observer/Sicamous Eagle Valley News reporter Jim Elliot got in the ring once again for the event, this time taking on Thomas Dodman of Kamloops. The bout ended in a draw.

One of the most anticipated fights of the night, with Integrity Roofing’s Josh Bickle representing the Bulldogs, was also one of the shortest, as Bickle floored his opponent Todd Sanderson of Nanaimo early in the first round.

