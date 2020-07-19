Field of nearly 70 partake in Spallumcheen Golf’s Men’s Night

The second Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club Men’s Night of the season Tuesday, July 14, attracted 69 players competing for Titleist hats (first-place prize), Footjoy gloves (second place) and sleeve of golf balls (third place, nine-hole prize).
0-9 FLIGHT (18 players):
1st low gross: Dave Gray 72 (retrogression)
2nd low gross: Randy Strang 72
1st low net: Jeff Smith 69 (R)
2nd low net: Travis Paskuski 69
10-12 FLIGHT (24 players):
1st low gross: Garney Howard 79
2nd low gross: Glen Fester 80
3rd low gross: Dan Gardiner 81 (R)
1st low net: Phil Fahie 68
2nd low net: Darold Zukowsky 70
3rd low gross: Joe McFadden 71 (R)
13-15 FLIGHT (10 players):
1st low gross: Gary Chamberlain 80
1st now net: Clay Anderson 68
2nd low net: DJ 72 (R)
16+ FLIGHT (17 players):
1st low gross: Jams Carmichael 84
2nd low gross: Ron Epp 88
1st low net: Louie Siewertsen 72 (R)
2nd low net: Russ Brown
BEST NET 9: Bernie Stayer 36 (R)
Duece Pot Winners: Bruce Kerr, Dave Gray (x2), Jeff Smith, Dave Bissell, Dave Schneider, Bob Vedan, McFadden, Randy Glatiotis, Gord Fox, Doug Jackson,
Home Hardware Door Prize: Guy Balaux
The club has announced it will hold its club championships Aug. 22 and 23.
@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.