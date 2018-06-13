Field lacrosse team guns for gold

57 players tried out for the boys field lacrosse team that competes at the BC Summer Games. Photo supplied

The Vancouver Island zone will try to reclaim field lacrosse gold at the BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley.

Jordan Vincent and Nathan Sam of the Comox Valley cracked the 19-member squad.

“We had two tryouts,” said boys coach Sean Walmsley, noting 57 players tried out for the team. “There’s definitely enough talent out there. We could easily put two teams together that would be competitive.”

Last year, Walmsley helped coach the bantam A team for the Comox Valley Wild Lacrosse Association. Joel Smith of Nanaimo and Wil Chiasson of Victoria will also help coach the boys field lacrosse team, which won the 2016 competition in Abbotsford.

The Games run from July 19-22 in the Cowichan Valley.