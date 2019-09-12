Field hockey’s Friendship Cup returns for 20th year

The high school field hockey season kicks into gear this weekend with the 20th annual Friendship Cup tournament hosted by Shawnigan Lake and Brentwood College schools.

The 16 teams from Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and Ontario are divided into four divisions. The premier division consists of the defending provincial AAA silver medallist Cowichan Secondary Thunderbirds, defending provincial AA bronze medallists from Shawnigan, Mount Douglas and Oak Bay.

The competitive division features Brentwood, South Delta, St. Michaels University School, Southridge, Lambrick Park and Burlington, Ontario’s M.M. Robinson.

The development division includes Shawnigan’s junior team, Frances Kelsey Secondary, Quamichan School, Glenlyon Norfolk, and second XI teams from Brentwood and SMUS.

Friday games start at 8:30 a.m., with premier teams at Shawnigan and competitive teams at the Cowichan Sportsplex, and development teams split between the two.

Games will continue on Saturday with both divisions playing at both fields. The premier division final will take place at Shawnigan at 2:45 p.m., the competitive division final is set for the Sportsplex at 1:30 p.m., and the development final will go at the Sportsplex at 4 p.m.