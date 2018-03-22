FHL: Bear sends an emphatic message by beating Fraser River 8-3

Steve Dodge on all the highlights from the FHL

Apparently Bear Communications, like elephants, never forget and the league leaders used week 24 to exact revenge on Fraser River GM 11-3 blowout way back on week 6.

In week 24, the final score was 8-3 for Bear, but with the playoffs right around the corner and a week off for spring break, this stinging defeat will undoubtedly linger with the Chevy Crew longer than usual.

Opening up the scoring with his first tally since January 2017, a span of 33 games was “Mad” Mark Sauve with a one-timer from the point.

Getting off the Schneid after 33 games reminds one of a #33 on the Canucks who has actually gone 53 games since his last goal. Fortunately for “Mad” Mark he can always rent a pair of hands for the playoffs.

Also having big games for Bear was “Oh” Henry Boal who dished up three assists as Justin “Time” Rasmussen notched the hat trick for his league best 36th marker of the season.

Scoring singletons and adding at least one apple were the trio of Jeff “Needles” Needham, Les “Knuckles” Nylen and Cam “Shaft” Graham as “Super” Dave Penner notched his sixth of his short but explosive career.

The lone bright light for Fraser River was the play of Jason “Junior” Johnson who used his incredible work ethic to notch a pair of beauties in the losing cause.

BCS beats Serenity 5-2

The Blue Collar Silviculture versus Serenity Builders contest was a lot like a box of chocolates as you didn’t know what you were going to get with the Black Magic Boys coming out on top by a 5-2 count.

Thankfully for BCS, Wade “The Blade” Fenton has finally realized his broad shoulders are more than enough to carry the offensive load as he opened up the scoring and then added three straight assists, which means he has accounted for 85.7 per cent of his team’s goals the past two weeks.

Also having a four-point morning was “King” Richard Lindstrom who darted between offence and defence for a goal and three helpers of his own.

Scoring a pair of seeing-eye goals was Kevin “Nightrider” Hesslegrave as Don “Silky” Sankey also scored and added bookend assists.

On the loose Serenity bench, they just seemed to be happy to remember that the new playoff format means they only need to play the juggernaut Bear side once in round-robin play.

They did have a couple of smooth moves as Lee “Nitro” Naeth whacked one in before Neil “Real” McKay converted a perfect Randy “Killer” Crofts pass for his first FHL mesh rippler.

Playoff picture

The 2018 Forestry Hockey League playoffs will be a round-robin.

The top 2 teams from the round-robin will meet in the final to determine the squad that will hoist the 24th Annual Lumber Cup.

All games will be played in rink 2.

On April 3, Bear will play Serenity starting at 7 p.m., while Fraser River goes up against BCS in the 8:30 game.

On April 4, Bear and BCS square off in the 7 p.m. contest, followed by Fraser River and Serenity at 8:30.

On April 5, Bear takes on Fraser River in the 7 p.m. game, while BCS and Serenity play in the 8:30 p.m. tilt.

It all wraps up on April 6, the teams who finish third and fourth for in the round-robin will play for their honour for not being cellar dwellers in the 7:30 p.m. contest.

First and second round-robin finishers will play for all the marbles in the 8:30 p.m. game.