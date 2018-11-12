Fernie’s Sombrowski drafted as BCHL affiliate

Fernie's own Nikolas Sombrowski has been drafted as an affiliate player to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

Nikolas Sombrowski has been drafted as an affiliate to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

Fernie’s own Nikolas Sombrowski has been drafted as an affiliate player to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

So far Sombrowski has played four games with the BCHL team, and got his first point (assist) with the team last Saturday.

For the 17-year-old, this introduction to the BCHL is a necessary step to achieving his goal of playing in the NCAA.

Sombrowski is unsure at this point whether or not he will remain with the Fernie Ghostriders for the remainder of the 2018/19 season. However he does hope that his performance as an affiliate can at least secure him a spot for the 2019/20 season.

“My ultimate goal is to play NCAA in the States, so the next step to getting there is playing on the BCHL for a year or two, then try and go on from there,” said Sombrowski.

This year Sombrowski is the only player on the Fernie Ghostriders who was born and raised in the home town. Many may remember his home-opener goal in September which sent the arena fans into a frenzy.

“It’s nice representing the home town, it’s nice to be playing here after playing when I was little,” said Sombrowski.

Watch for Ghostrider #8 during the Riders’ home-away-from-home game in Sparwood on November 9.