Fernie volleyball athletes qualify for provincials

The Fernie Secondary School senior boys volleyball team is off to provincials in Castlegar, after winning against Sparwood, and taking second against

Elk Valley volleyball teams performed well during the Kootenay Zone Championships, hosted in Sparwood last week.

The Fernie Academy (TFA) finished fourth out of the six teams that competed. After winning a tight game, the boys won their third set 16-14 against Salmo in the round robin. They went on to lose to Sparwood in their final match for third place.

The Fernie Secondary School boys won their pool against both The Fernie Academy and Salmo, then defeated Sparwood in the semi-final to face the top ranked team, Mt. Sentinel, in the finals.

Fernie finished in second place overall, and qualified for Single A provincials in Castlegar, hosted by Mt. Sentinel Nov. 21 to 23. Fernie finished just ahead of Sparwood Secondary who finished third overall.

Fernie Secondary School wished their team good luck at provincials, and congratulated the other Elk Valley teams on a great season.

In other news, a local exhibition pitted The Fernie Academy girls against Fernie Secondary, which TFA won in three sets. The girls are looking to stay sharp ahead of the Kootenay Zone Championships, coming up this weekend in Castlegar.

Both teams are aiming for provincials.