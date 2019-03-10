Fernie athletes reflect on Canada Winter Games

Sam Goodison and Caoimhe Heavey represented Alberta and B.C. at the multi-sport event

Fernieâ€™s Sam Goodison will be representing Alberta at the upcoming Canada Winter Games. Photo courtesy of Anton Van Der Merwe

Two Fernie athletes are in high spirits despite missing podium finishes at the recent Canada Winter Games.

Sam Goodison and Caoimhe Heavey represented Alberta and B.C., respectively, at the Games, held in Red Deer from February 15 to March 3. For both, this was their biggest competition yet.

LOOK BACK: Local skier bound for Canada Winter Games

Goodison finished sixth in aerials and ninth in moguls, while Heavey took eighth in slopestyle, fourth in big air and fourth in half pipe.

Both athletes agree going to the Games was a great experience.

“It was fantastic actually, it was so awesome,” said Heavey.

“Looking into the future, it gave me an idea of what I need to work on, as well as what I can now do very well and what I’m comfortable with.”

Goodison was proud to represent the province of Alberta.

LOOK BACK: Fernie’s Sam Goodison representing Alberta at Canada Winter Games

“Representing Alberta at the Winter Games was one of the biggest events of the year,” he said.

“I definitely learned a lot as far as learning how to compete with such a good field, it taught me a valuable lesson. It was a good experience for sure.”

With Heavey aged 14 and Goodison 16, both athletes entered the competition on the younger end of the scale. However, this did not bother Heavey, who explained her main goal was to learn, put down a clean run and have fun.

Goodison recalled a competitive atmosphere during the Games but said off the slopes everyone was very supportive and friendly.

After the Winter Games, Goodison headed south to Colorado and then to Penticton, B.C., to finish the last two competitions of the North American (Nor-Am) Cup.

The Fernie youth finished in 40th position out of 62 athletes. Goodison’s best finish this year was on February 10, when he placed 23rd at the dual moguls competition in Val St-Come, Quebec.

He was due to compete in the Canada Cup at Fernie Alpine Resort this weekend, while Heavey was off to Junior Nationals in Calgary.