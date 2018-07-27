Fenway takes men’s fastball title

Hammers’ Kirk Snelling laces a hit off Fenway pitcher Scott Lieph during Sooke Senior Men’s Fastball League final on Thursday. Fenway upset the Hammers 2-0. (Jack Most/Sooke News Mirror)

Rick Stiebel | Sooke News Mirror

Fenway came through a tight pitching duel to capture the Sooke Senior Men’s Fastball championship on Thursday.

Fenway pitcher Shawn Koster hurled a 2-0 gem, while Scott Lieph took the loss for the Hammers in the 2018 Rod Nyberg playoff championship game, at Art Morris Park.

Andrew Medwedrich, president of the Sooke Senior Men’s Fastball League, said he greatly appreciated the support they received from the many volunteers who helped make this season a success.

“Sooke Minors president Len Sudlow worked with us to allow us to come out for another season,” he said.

He praised the work of Jane Beddows and her staff with the Sooke Lion’s Club for their tireless efforts in running the concessions.

“I’m going to miss those Grand Slam burgers after a hard day’s work,” Medwedrich noted. He also thanked Georgia Medwedrich for her work as the scorekeeper, which kept everyone involved on track all season.

“There’s also Roger Evans and Colin Carter, who stepped up and bailed out our league when there was a shortage of umpires,” Medwedrich added.

The Elite Homes Sooke Hammers finished the season with an impressive record of seven wins, one tie and one loss.

“Congratulations to the 2018 Rod Nyberg Sooke playoff Champions Fenway Construction,” Medwedrich said.

