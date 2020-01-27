Female hockey revival underway in Chilliwack Minor Hockey

Two teams are enjoying successful seasons with more all-female teams hitting the ice next fall.

Chilliwacks Nadege Henderson (red helmet) powers past a Sunshine Coast defender during an all-female atom hockey game at Chilliwack Coliseum on Jan. 18, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Board battles, breakaways and glove saves.

The voices celebrating them sound a little different, but the game is the same when Chilliwack’s female hockey teams hit the ice.

Two years ago, with the help of the Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association, a number of parents came together to revive the female hockey program, forming a U11 team.

Today there are two full teams (U11 and U13) with interest at other age levels for next year.

“Having a team like this gives all the girls a lot of opportunities to continue to play the game with other girls,” said U13 coach David Langbroek. “Having coached both co-ed teams and all female teams, it is great to see the camaraderie between the girls on an all-female team that you really don’t get the same way anywhere else.”

With a focus on team play and player development, the CMHA female division helps introduce the game to those putting on the gear for the first time, and helps experienced players reach new levels.

Teams practice weekly. They play other female teams in the Fraser Valley and attend female tournaments.

CMHA will be accepting registrations starting in May for birth years 2006-2011, looking ahead to the 2020-2021 season.

For more info, visit the CMHA office at the Sardis Sports Complex, phone the office at 604-858-6031 or email femalecoordinator@chilliwackminorhockey.com