Father-son victorious

Thirty eight teams participating in the 23rd annual Glacier Greens Shoot-Out tournament May 12. The tournament is a two-man team event, and is a Saturday Men's Club members-only, three-weekend event held each spring at Glacier Green Golf Club. First week is best ball. Second week is scramble. Week three is the dreaded Alternate Shot format.

After the last putt had dropped and scores tallied, it was the father and son team of Mike and Terran Berger winning the gross side with a three-weekend total score of 209. Second-place at 212 was Jeff Edwards and Steve Peters. Third went to Darrell Fieber and Brian Goodwin with 215. Fourth was Dave Brooker and Doug McArthur at 217, and rounding out the top five in the gross side is Chuck Kennedy and Larry Lott at 225.

The net side winners who went wire-to-wire was the team of Ed Hayes and Murray Polson with a three weekend, net score of 175.5. Next at 182 was Al Pasanen and Rudge Wilson. Third went to Norm Fellbaum and Pat Renaud at 183. Fourth Clint Hartery and Brad Saunders (186), and fifth Brian Richard and Paul Arsenault (188).