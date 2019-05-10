Fastpitch tournament featured high-level talent

Campbell River and Gibsons compete Sunday at the Wheatsheaf sports fields as part of the Art and Marion Hutt Fastpitch Tournament. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

The home team won in a fastball tournament that featured elite-level talent.

The Wheatsheaf Fastball Club won the Art and Marion Hutt Memorial Fastpitch Tournament last weekend at the Wheatsheaf sports fields in Cedar.

The Wheaties beat the Sooke Hammers in Sunday’s final, 7-3.

Chris McCormick was the winning pitcher, with Blake Hunter leading the offence going 3-for-4 with a home run and a double. Todd Belton was 2-for-4.

The tourney featured international players including eight current Team Canada members – Hunter, Derek Mayson, Bryan Abrey, Kris Waluska, Kyle Cowick, Patrick Burns, Devon McCullough and Scott Lieph – slated to be part of upcoming world championships in Prague.

Teams came from up and down the Island, the Fraser Valley and the Sunshine Coast.

Photographed the Art & Marion Hutt Fastball Tournament at Cedar's Wheatsheaf Fields this afternoon… #Nanaimo #fastball pic.twitter.com/nBObgmtt1b — Greg Sakaki (@BulletinSports) May 5, 2019

