Farm Store Fury fall to Fusion Forest

The Cowichan Farm Store Fury’s Herman Parmar pivots to the ball during a recent game the Sherman Road turf. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Cowichan Farm Store Fury were shut out for the second straight game as they lost 2-0 to Saanich Fusion FC Forest at Tyndall turf last Saturday night, but scoring wasn’t the main concern for head coach Will Chaster.

“It was a repeated pattern where our defense lapses made us pay,” Chaster lamented, acknowledging that his team’s on offence were “few and unyielding” as well.

Saanich’s goals came in the 10th and 75th minutes.

Cowichan lost captain Pat Foley to injury after one particularly hard challenge, and he is expected to miss multiple games. Ole Mackay, who leads Cowichan with six goals on the season, was also injured, but Chaster doesn’t believe he will be gone long.

“We feel he will tough it out,” the coach said.

Cowichan sits eighth in Div. 3A of the Vancouver Island Soccer League.

The Fury’s next two games will be played at home, starting this Saturday when the team plays host to the Prospect Lake Lakers on the Sherman Road turf at 4 p.m.