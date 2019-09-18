Farm Store Fury drop two by 2-0 scores

The Farm Store Fury’s Antony Van Cleave handles the ball during Saturday’s game against Saanich Fusion, with Elvis Asengi coming up in support. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Cowichan Farm Store Fury lost a pair of soccer games last week — one in the McGavin Cup tournament and one in Div. 3 men’s league play — by identical scores.

Last Tuesday, the Fury were eliminated from McGavin Cup play thanks to a 2-0 loss at the Sherman Road turf to the Div. 1 Mid Isle Mariners. The Fury were the only Cowichan team to enter the McGavin Cup tournament this year.

On Saturday, the Fury played host to Saanich Fusion FC, losing again by a 2-0 score. Both Saanich goals were scored in the first half.

“I’d say all our real positives came in the second half,” Cowichan’s Sam Smith reported. “We were making good runs up the wings and into the box. And the second half saw us want the ball a little more; we showed good aggression trying to regain the ball. It was a big hit to lose two of our big chance-creators to injury and our striker [Brandon Tolfo] found himself isolated for most of the game.”

The Fury will regroup on Sunday when they visit Topaz Park in Victoria to face Vantreights.