FAR ready for summer

On Saturday, June 23, the Timber and Elk chairlifts at Fernie Alpine Resort will crank into action.

The trails are groomed, the treetop aerial park is erected and the snow has all but disappeared ahead of opening weekend at Fernie Alpine Resort.

The resort has been closed since mid-April but on Saturday, June 23, the Timber and Elk chairlifts will crank into action.

Instead of powder skiing and riding, they will offer access to a raft of summer activities, including hiking, mountain biking and camping.

“We hope to have a great turnout for opening weekend,” said FAR marketing manager Karen Pepper. “We think there’s lots of excitement and anticipation in the air leading up to opening day.”

Other activities on offer at FAR during summer include scenic chairlift rides and sightseeing, a treetop aerial park, Nature Bob’s Interpretive Centre, on-mountain dining, special events, and kids, youth and adult camps and programs.

On Sunday, June 24, FAR will host the first Mountain Market of the summer season.

“The market will be set up in the base area plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include a variety of vendors,” said Pepper.

FAR has once again partnered with SE Racing to host the BC Cup and Canada Cup Downhill Mountain Bike Race on July 21 and 22.

New events this summer include the North Face Trail Running Race Series (July 12 and 26 and August 9 and 23), Sunday Funday Mountain Bike Race (August 19), a scenic dinner at Lost Boys Cafe (September 15) and the Retro Mountain Bike Race (September 16).

“We also will be open for bonus weekends in September with some great programming on those weekends as well as into October,” said Pepper.