Family rivalry in finals of Penticton Curling Club Mixed Bonspiel

Local teams made up all six teams in the finals of the tournament.

Handshakes, and hugs between family, after the final game of the Penticton Curling Club Mixed Bonspiel. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

The ice of the Penticton Curling Club played host to a family upset in the finals of the Western Mixed Bonspiel.

In the A final, two generations went head-to-head, and for the first time, a new winner came out on top, as the team composed of Matt Tolley, Jenna Denton, Jason Larence, and Erin Neilson defeated Denton’s parents Glen and Tammy Brennan, and teammates Randy and Lorraine Nelson.

“We’ve been curling against them for fifteen, or twenty years, it’s second-hat now that they’re trying to beat their old man all the time,” said Glen. “He doesn’t get beat very often, but he got beat by one today.”

The family has been curling for decades, as often with each other as against each other, but in everything previous meeting, the veteran team came out on top.

This year though, the outcome was an unexpected one.

“It feels pretty good,” said Denton, “and my sisters are way better curlers than me, so it’s awesome.”

Denton’s sisters both went up against their parents earlier in the tournament, but were unable to overcome their experience. It was her team that provided the edge she needed.

“Matt played really well, so that helps,” said Denton. “It was fun though. We were just calm. It was a fun game.”

That love of the game is something that her parents shared with their kids, and keep them playing.

“It’s always fun just to go out and curl, whether you’re competing against friends, or family,” said Tammy. “If it’s friends it’s a handshake, if it’s family it’s a hug.”

“They’re also out of the will,” Glen added as a joke. “Two of them are still in, one’s out.”

All of the teams across the three finals on Sunday were composed of local players.

In the B final, Team Cottrill took the win, and in the C final, Team Kowal came out on top.

