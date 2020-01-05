Family Footy fun kicks off New Year in Salmon Arm

Shuswap Youth Soccer provides a chance for family and friends to play together

Claire Hyndman, Ellie Hyndman, Monica Pauls and Sam Calkins wait for the pass as Olivia Worton takes on her dad Mike Worton during the annual Family Footy event on New Year’s Day hosted by Shuswap Youth Soccer at the SASCU Memorial Indoor Sports Complex. (Brad Calkins photo)

All ages and skill levels greeted the New Year with a little fun soccer on Jan. 1.

Shuswap Youth Soccer once again hosted its annual Family Footy at the SASCU Memorial Indoor Sports Complex.

It was a chance to practise skills and for kids to take on their parents and other adults in fun games, showing them how it’s done. The games were topped off with hot chocolate and doughnuts.

