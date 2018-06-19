Family Fishing Day a fun time at 10 Mile Lake

A few dozen anglers took advantage of Family Fishing Day on 10 Mile Lake last Saturday (June 16). This is the 10th year Quesnel has held the event, which aims to educate people on the resource and encourage the next generation to take up the traditional sport. Rods and reels were provided and no licence was required.
