Families slip and slide into New Year

Chilly temperatures didn't stop famliies from enjoying the sunshine New Year's Eve in the lakecity.

Ellie Folz, 9, and her dad, Ryan Folz, are all smiles heading down the Sacred Heart sledding hill on New Year’s Eve. (Greg Sabatino photos)

Temperatures hovering around -20C on New Year’s Eve didn’t stop lakecity families from getting out and enjoying the beautiful sunshine.

The Sacred Heart sledding hill saw a moderate number of people braving the frigid temperatures for a day of family fun.