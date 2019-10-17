Fall Pickleball starts October 23 in Barriere

(L-r) Pickleball players, Mary Mclellan and Linda Ransome from Barriere, and Judi Klontz from Little Fort are just three of many enthusiastic Pickleball players in the area.S/J File photo:

“Come and play Pickleball with us,” invites pickleball enthusiast Mary MacLennan.

If you have been thinking about trying your hand at this popular sport, or finding out what it is all about, now is the time as the new fall sessions are starting on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Barriere Ridge gymnasium.

MacLennan notes that Pickleball “is an easy to play, action packed racquet sport that combines elements of badminton, tennis, and table tennis”. The game is played on a badminton-sized court, usually in teams of two, but singles can be played as well. Players use small paddles to volley a ball similar to a wiffle-ball, back and forth over the net. The game is usually played to a score of 11.

“Pickleball is not just a senior’s activity, all ages come out to play, and they do. It is easy to learn and is a very fun, social game,” says MacLennan, “Although most participants are recreational players, there are some competitive players as well. There are three courts to play on in the Ridge gymnasium, and therefore 12 people can be playing at the same time.”

She notes that Pickleball is now being offered four times a week, starting on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Barriere Ridge, 4936 Barriere Town Road.You can also play on Monday and Friday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

Organizers are also offering an evening session for those who cannot make it during the day, and this will be on Wednesday evening’s from 7 – 9 p.m.

Basic equipment is provided, (nets and balls) and they have some extra paddles for new people. The charge to participate is an initial fee of $20 per person to pay for balls and nets, plus a drop-in fee of $3 per session to pay for the use of the gymnasium. Participants must also sign a waiver.

“Beginners are welcome and instruction is available in a relaxed, enjoyable environment,” says MacLennan, “All you need is your indoor sneakers, water and your energy. Come out and give it a try. Good exercise, great fun!”

For more information about Pickleball in Barriere call Mary MacLennan at 250-672-5802, or Linda Ransome at 250-672-9678.