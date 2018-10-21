Falcons volleyball teams earn valuable experience on road trip

Held at Kelly Road secondary, the Falcons were the youngest team at the 'A' division tournament

Lake City Falcons Grade 9 girls’ volleyball coach Tim Hurley couldn’t be more proud of the effort the school’s teams put forth last weekend at a tournament in Prince George.

Held at Kelly Road secondary, the Falcons were the youngest team at the ‘A’ division tournament and competed mainly against Grade 10 teams from Prince George, North Peace and Quesnel.

“[We] began quite overwhelmed but gained confidence and experience as the tournament progressed,” Hurley said.

On the final day the Falcons took top-ranked College Heights to double digits both sets.

“With their confidence in full gear they took on an all Grade 10 team from Quesenl,” Hurley said.

The Falcons dropped the first set by three points, then answered back in the second set with a 25-19 triumph. In the final set, the Falcons were narrowly edged, 15-10.

“This group gained incredible experience and left the tournament with huge smiles on their faces,” Hurley said.

“This was by far my most gratifying coaching experience in 25 yeras coaching kids of all ages and different sports.”

Jessica Tritten was named tournament MVP from the Falcons.

Meanwhile, two Grade 8 Falcons teams competed at a fun tournament at Duchess Park secondary.

“Both teams represented Lake City secondary with pride,” Hurley said, adding both teams won several sets and games from mainly Prince George teams.

Mike Wilson, Grade 7 teacher at LCSS, took on the coaching duties for the squad.

“Both Mike and I had the same thing to say about the 22 girls that came fro the trip, and that is an awesome group of young ladies,” Hurley said.

“The future is so bright and the club is growing.”

The team hosts practices Tuesdays and Thursdays after school and Hurley noted most practices see some 40-plus players in attendnace from grades 7-9.

Up next the Grade 9s travel north once again to comepte at regionals in Quesnel this coming Oct. 29. Two Grade 8 teams from Quesnel, meanwhile, are set to travel south in the near future for games in Williams Lake.

Hurley noted a fun tournament, to be hosted at Columneetza, is in the works for next month where he hopts to attract talent from throughout the province.

