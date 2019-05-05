Falcons turn up the heat at Sub-Zero Track and Field Meet

"For such a cold and windy day, the athletes competed at a very high level," Sheppard said.

The Lake City Falcons track and field team: Ethan Reid (from left), Samuel Johnson, Raiden Lainchbury, Ethan Jensen, Dorian Lavoie, Abraham Meier, Aaron Osmond, Rogan Lindermark, Logan Dyer, Ian Bruneski, Gurleen Galsian and Ciara Reid. Missing from the photo are: SkyLogan Alphonse, Cole Rochefort and Kolbi Seterengen. (Photo submitted)

The Lake City Falcons track and field team hit the ground running April 27 at their first track meet of the season, the Prince George Sub-Zero Meet.

“For such a cold and windy day, the athletes competed at a very high level,” said Falcons track and field coach John Sheppard.

Fifteen student athletes represented the Falcons with the team exceeding all expectations, Sheppard said, collectively bringing home 26 medals: 10 gold, four silver and 12 bronze medals.

“It was nice to see the kids’ hard work for the last month pay off,” Sheppard said. “All of the student athletes really enjoyed their events and were cheering their teammates on.”

Sheppard said track and field is continuing to see a resurgence in the lakecity, as the number of students participating in the sport has increased significantly.

“I’m confident we will do well at zones this year,” he said, noting a big reason for the sport’s success locally is the number of coaches and people involved available to train and to help the athletes in all track and field events.

“A huge thanks to Chloe Menard, who has been working with the students in jumping events, Paul Carnes, who has been training the middle-distance runners, Andy Riegel, throwing coach, and Tim Hurley for running the fit club,” Sheppard said.

The next meet for the Falcons team will be May 14-15, which is the zone championships.

