Falcons set for kickoff at North Central Zone Soccer Championships

The Lake City Falcons senior girls soccer team of Ashley Benedet (back from left), Alisha Turatus, Selina Farkas, Brooke LeRoy, Tiana Brenner, Makenna Watson, Bailey Hutton, coach Caitlin Sabatino, Bronwyn Pocock (front from left), Legasea Niclin, Rosy Salazar, Amanda Lane, Rylee Fraser and goalkeeper Brityn Hinsche got a taste of their first competition last month in Chilliwack. (Photo submitted)

The Lake City Falcons senior girls soccer team is hosting the North Central Zone Championships beginning today, Sunday, May 12 in the lakecity.

The Falcons will host a total of four out-of-town teams including Duchess Park, College Heights and Prince George secondary from the Spruce Capital, and Peter Skene Ogden from 100 Mile House.

The Falcons open their tournament this Sunday at 11 a.m. against PSO at the Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake Campus. Falcons games follow at 6 p.m. Sunday against PGSS. Monday, the Falcons play at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The championship goes at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14 at the Williams Lake Campus. The community is invited to come out and cheer on the team and to also see the debut of the LCSS Cheerleading Squad, who have been busy practicing their cheers and routines for this weekend’s tournament.

