The Kelowna Falcons are 15-12 at the midway mark of the West Coast League season.-Image: Ken Reid/Greystoke Photography

Falcons host Pickles in weekend set

First-half South Division champs from Portland visit Kelowna in West Coast League series

The Kelowna Falcons are home this weekend to launch the second half of their West Coast League season.

Bryan Donohue’s club will open a three-game series against the Portland Pickles on Friday night at Elks Stadium. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

The Falcons closed out the first half of the schedule on Wednesday in Port Angeles with a 5-4 victory over the Lefties.

Kelowna (15-12) finished the first half in second spot in the North Division. The Bellingham Bells (18-8) took top spot to earn a berth in the North Division final following the regular season.

The Pickles (17-8) clinched the first half title in the South Division.

The Falcons and Portland will meet again Saturday at 6:35 p.m., and Sunday at 6:05 p.m.

Kelowna will then host the Cowlitz Black Bears in a three-game series beginning Monday at Elks Stadium.

