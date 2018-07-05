Falcons host Pickles in weekend set

The Kelowna Falcons are 15-12 at the midway mark of the West Coast League season.-Image: Ken Reid/Greystoke Photography

The Kelowna Falcons are home this weekend to launch the second half of their West Coast League season.

Bryan Donohue’s club will open a three-game series against the Portland Pickles on Friday night at Elks Stadium. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

The Falcons closed out the first half of the schedule on Wednesday in Port Angeles with a 5-4 victory over the Lefties.

FALCONS WIN!!@Cal_Hehnke8 records a five-out save and the Falcons cap off the road trip with a 5-4 win over @LeftiesBaseball!#BaseballLivesHere #WCL pic.twitter.com/fGRML0nbfv — Kelowna Falcons (@kelownafalcons) July 5, 2018

Kelowna (15-12) finished the first half in second spot in the North Division. The Bellingham Bells (18-8) took top spot to earn a berth in the North Division final following the regular season.

The Pickles (17-8) clinched the first half title in the South Division.

The Falcons and Portland will meet again Saturday at 6:35 p.m., and Sunday at 6:05 p.m.

Kelowna will then host the Cowlitz Black Bears in a three-game series beginning Monday at Elks Stadium.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

<p<

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.