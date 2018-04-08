Falcons hit pitch for 2018 season in preparation for lakecity provincials

The Lake City Falcons girls rugby team went 2-0 during games in Lillooet Friday

Lake City Falcons’ player Emma Feldinger cuts through the defence during an exhibition game Friday in Lillooet as the team prepares to host the BC girls rugby provincials in Williams Lake in May. (Photo submitted)

As the team prepares to host upwards of 20 girls rugby teams from throughout the province late May for the BC High School Girls Rugby Provincials, the Lake City Falcons made the trek to Lillooet Friday for some exhibition games.

Friday, the Falcons blanked Merritt 29-0.

“It was the job of the senior girls to get the ball in the hands of our junior players to get them the experience they need for their upcoming Legacy Games in Kamloops in two weeks,” said Falcons head coach Morley Wilson.

In the first half, tries were scored by three different Grade 8 players: Grace Turner, Shantii Dorio and Brooklyn Carriere.

In the second half, Team BC player Maddison Blusson scored, with Emma Felding kicking the two-point conversions.

“Before the final whistle the Grade 9s put some points on the board, with Kaycee Sapp cutting through the Merritt defence to score, then Katelynn Hill kicked the two-point conversion,” Wilson said.

In its second game Wilson said they faced a much stronger host Lillooet side.

Dorio, a Grade 8 athlete, scored early in the first half, but Lilloeet put 19 points on the board for a 19-5 halftime lead.

In the second half the Falcons started their comeback.

Jade Meldrum, a BC U16 player, put the team on her back, scoring two early tries, with Feldinger putting through one conversion to bring the team within two points.

Feldinger, a Canadian U18 player, scored and converted her own try to take a 24-19 lead.

Shortly after, however, Lilloeet scored another try to tie the game 24-24.

Meldum added her third try to finish off the game and secure the win for the Falcons, who took a 29-24 win.

On April 20-22, the Grade 8-10 Falcons travel south to Kamloops for the Legacy Games.

April 27, the Falcons will host Vanderhoof for some exhibition games.

And, in what’s shaping up to be a busy month for the Falcons, the Junior 7s team will be heading to Vancouver Island May 10-14 for the Provincial Sevens at Brentwood College in Mill Bay. They’ll then watch Williams Lake’s own Kayla Moleschi compete at the International Women’s Sevens in Langord for Team Canada.

Then from May 24-26, the Falcons and the community host the BCHSGRA Provincial Rugby 15s Championships at the Ottoman Drive rugby fields, and at Lake City secondary’s Columneetza Campus.