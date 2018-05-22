Falcon gymnasts vault into top spot in year-end meet

Saanich’s Falcon Gymnastics wrapped up their most successful season ever with a weekend meet at Pearkes Recreation Centre.

Junior Olympic 6 squad member Julia Widdowson set a club record with a near perfect 9.90 on vault for a gold medal, highlighting the Falcon’s 15 all-around podium level finishes along with the team golds for Junior Olympic 5 and 6 at the meet, which attracted more than 350 athletes from across the Island, Lower Mainland, Washington state and Alberta.

Other highlights from the weekend meet include Jaidyn Olynyk winning silver on all-around and gold on beam for JO8, while Inez Verdun took silver on beam. In JO7, Karley Telford won gold in all-around as well as gold on vault, beam and floor, while Jordan Reilly took silver in all-around as well as silver on vault, bars and beam. In JO6, Gabriella Tsui earned gold in all-around, as well as gold on bars and floor, while Valentina Rojas was bronze in all around and gold on floor, and Julia Widdowson took gold on floor and vault. In JO 5, Giselle Rachert took silver in all-around, as well as gold on bars and floor, and bronze on beam, while Georgia Widdowson finished bronze all-around, taking silver on vault and bronze on floor. Isobel Neilson took gold on beam

In the Junior Olympic 4 for 2006, Keira Caillett earned silver all-around, as well as gold on beam and bronze on floor. For 2007, Olivia Nguyen won silver in all-around, as well as silver on vault, bars, beam, while Jenna Webster took gold on vault and bars. For 2008 athletes, Maile Chow earned silver all-around, as well as gold on vault and floor, while Shelby Hubenig took bronze all-around and silver on bars and beam. For 2009/10, Keira Leibel captured gold in all-around, as well as gold on vault, bars and floor, while Madison Nguyen was silver all-around with a silver sweep in all four events.

In JO3, Madison Johnson took bronze all-around, with a gold on vault, while McKenzie Shera earned silver on beam. In JO2, Nevaeh Angel finished with a bronze in all-around, as well as silver on bars.