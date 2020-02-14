Express end Vees’ win streak

Even before the puck dropped you knew it was going to be a close game.

The top two teams in the BCHL squared off Friday night in what would become a battle for the ages.

Both the Penticton Vees and Coquitlam Express own the two top spots in the league, and each team stepped onto the ice with something the prove. Despite it being Valentines Day, there was little love shown between these two teams.

In the end Coquitlam took a 3-2 win against the Vees, putting an end to the home team’s 10-game win streak.

Coquitlam, who started the night with 88 points, extended their four-point lead over Penticton.

The away team was first to score, but Penticton equalized and the game was tied going into the second period. Penticton opened the scoring in the second to take a 2-1 lead, but Coquitlam evened the score going into the third.

The Express secured another goal in the third, and managed to hold the lead to the end. Despite a few close chances for the home team, they couldn’t manage to tie it up.

The Vees are back at the South Okanagan Events Centre tomorrow night where they will take on the Alberni Valley Bulldogs. The Bulldogs currently sit 12th in the league.

