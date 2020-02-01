Experience leads to improvement for Chargers

With six games in the span of one week — including four at the B.C. Christian Schools tournament — Duncan Christian School’s senior girls basketball team had plenty of court time, and it paid off.

“All the girls have improved so much this week,” assistant coach Tammy Klassen said.

The busy week started with a 41-31 loss to Ladysmith Secondary on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Kristine Williams led the way with 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.

Two days later, Williams had 24 points and 16 boards in a 67-22 win over Queen Margaret’s School. Grace George added 14 points and 19 rebounds, Candice Bennett had nine points, and Ellie Kremer had eight points.

The Chargers opened the B.C. Christian Schools Tournament in Victoria with a 75-20 loss to Pacific Christian. George had a team-high eight points, Williams added six, and Kremer was named Player of the Game. Next up was a 47-33 victory over Richmond Christian. Player of the Game George posted 16 points and 19 rebounds, followed by Kapteyn with eight points, Williams with seven, and Bennett and Mollie Corbett with six each.

DCS then defeated John Knox 43-35 behind 18 points from Bennett and 17 from Williams, while Julianna Kapteyn was named Player of the Game. The Chargers wrapped up the tournament with a 40-26 loss to Surrey Christian. Williams had 20 points and 20 rebounds, and Morgan Nederlof was honoured as Player of the Game.