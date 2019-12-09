EXCLUSIVE | Ron MacLean on Prince Rupert: “A kaleidoscope for the eyes”

Rogers Hometown Hockey host on Canucks, B.C.'s First Nations story and hockey's new reflection phase

The Northern View’s Alex Kurial gets to sit down in the Rogers Hometown Hockey mobile studio, a one of it’s kind mobile in the world, as he interview’s host Ron MacLean. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Rogers Hometown Hockey host Ron MacLean speaks with The Northern View’s Alex Kurial about cultural shifts in sport and society, the importance of Truth and Reconciliation, and his take on the Vancouver Canucks. He’s also convinced Rupert is full of liars, having not experienced a drop of rain during his Hometown Hockey visit. A true visitors welcome for one of hockey’s most highly regarded sports broadcasters.

READ AND WATCH MORE: EXCLUSIVE | Slone on Prince Rupert, working with MacLean and women in sports

READ AND WATCH MORE: EXCLUSIVE | Kirk McLean on first time in Prince Rupert, changing nature of goaltending and Canucks outlook

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter

Alex Kurial

Send Alex email

Like the The Northern View on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter