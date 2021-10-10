Excellent start for Cowichan RFC junior teams

Cowichan RFC’s U16 girls team finished third in their division at the September Start Up Sevens last month. (CRFC photo)

The Cowichan Rugby Football Club sent five teams to the September Start Up Sevens tournament hosted by Westshore RFC on Sunday, Sept. 26, with excellent results.

The U19 boys squared off against Castaway Wanderers three times, winning once and losing twice. The U19 girls Green placed second and U19 girls Black finished fourth.

The Cowichan U17 boys placed second, and the U16 girls were third.

Tournament stars included Jaxon Jones (U19 boys), Ava Ference (U19 girls Black), Jenna Nielsen (U19 girls Green), Zac Simon (U17 boys) and Bella Anderton-Teasdale (U16 girls). The coaches had the opportunity to hand out a couple more medals, which went to Owen Watson and Stanleigh Stone on the U17 boys team.

Cowichan Valley Citizen