Ex-Rocket Hill named Oil Kings’ new boss

Kirt Hill, who played three seasons in Kelowna, is Edmonton's new GM

Kirt Hill is the Edmonton Oil Kings president of hockey operations and general manager.-Image: Edmonton Oil Kings

Former Kelowna Rockets forward Kirt Hill has been named the Edmonton Oil Kings’ new general manager and president of hockey operations.

Hill joins the Western Hockey League club after serving as an amateur scout for the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks during the 2017-18 season.

The Winnipeg native has many years of experience in multiple different facets of the Western Hockey League, beginning as a player for the Rockets in the 2004-2005 season.

Split over three seasons (2004 to 2007), Hill played in 124 games for Kelowna, scoring 18 goals and adding 22 assists for 40 points. He also skated in 12 post season games with the Rockets in 2005, scoring two goals and an assist for three points en route to the 2005 WHL Championship for Kelowna.

He then joined the Regina Pats for the remainder of his WHL playing career. He finished his WHL career having played a total of 235 games, scoring 34 goals and 45 assists for 79 points along with 290 penalty minutes and a +18 +/- rating.

Following five seasons played in the WHL, played four seasons, from 2009 to 2013, with the University of Waterloo Warriors He graduated from the University of Waterloo in 2013 with an undergraduate degree in Recreation and Sports Business.

Hill then returned to the WHL, working for the league from 2014 to 17 as the Manager of Player Development and Recruitment as well as the Director of Hockey Operations.

Prior to his roles with the WHL, Hill worked as a member of the Ottawa Senators marketing department during the 2013-14 season.

Hill and his Oil Kings face off against the Rockets on Saturday, Nov. 17 at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

<p<

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.