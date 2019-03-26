Ex-Marlin swimmers still making Kitimat proud

Four ex-Kitimat Marlin swimmers currently swimming competitively in college and university this year had their season-ending swim meets recently.

Zachary Dumas, Arthur Firmino, Alivia Soares and Kleanza Cathers swam competitively with the Marlins in their youth.

Zachary Dumas and Arthur Firmino, swimming for the University of Victoria Vikings, both qualified and attended Canada’s highest level university meet in Canada, the Canadian University Swim Championships held in Vancouver.

Dumas had his best result in the 1,500-meter freestyle finishing 17th overall. Arthur Firmino had his best results in the 200-meter breaststroke finishing 20th overall.

Alivia Soares, who swims with the NCAA Division 1 Northern Iowa Panthers, had her season-ending swim meet, the Missouri Valley Conference Swim Championships held in Columbia, OH. Soares swam to all personal best times and had her best placing in the 400 individual medley and 200 breaststroke placing 13th.

Kleanza Cathers swims with the NCAA Division 2 Barton College Bulldogs in Wilson, North Carolina. She competed in her year-end meet, the Carolina Conference Swim Championships held in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cathers swam to all personal best times and won all three of her events (200-yard backstroke, 400 IM and the 1,000 freestyle). She also took home co-MVP honours for her results at the meet.

