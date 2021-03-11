Ex-Chief Nikita Nesterenko named to Hockey East All-Rookie team

Boston College forward Nikita Nesterenko is one of the top freshmen in the Hockey East conference. (Hockey East Instagram photo)

The talented forward has enjoyed a great first season with the NCAA powerhouse Boston College Eagles

Chilliwack Chiefs alum Nikita Nesterenko has been named to the All-Rookie team in the Hockey East Conference of NCAA men’s Div 1 hockey.

The first-year forward with the Boston College Eagles tallied seven goals and 18 points in 21 regular season games to lead all Hockey East freshmen in points per game.

Nesterenko had five multi-point games for the Eagles, helping them to a Hockey East leading record of 16-4-1.

The 19-year-old New Yorker also played a responsible two-way game, posting the second best plus-minus rating among freshmen at plus 14.

Boston College is the top ranked team in national polling, ahead of Jordan Kawaguchi’s North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

Nesterenko, a sixth round pick of the Minnesota Wild in the 2019 National Hockey League entry draft, spent the 2019-20 season in Chilliwack where he produced 20 goals and 58 points in 63 regular season and playoff games.

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs enjoy family time on parents weekend

RELATED: Chilliwack Chief Nikita Nesterenko nominated for BCHL rookie of the year

@ProgressSports eric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on

Chilliwack Progress