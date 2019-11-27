Everybody wins at Grey Cup Cash Spiel

Brady Waffle’s squad took first place at the Grey Cup Cash Spiel. RONAN O’DOHERTY PHOTOS

Quesnel’s Team Waffle emerged victorious over Team Vanderstar of Smithers 8-3 in the Grey Cup Cash Spiel’s final on Sunday afternoon.

The three-day curling tournament is a favourite local tradition where everybody takes home some cash.

“For every win, you get an envelope,” says tourney co-ordinator Dave Plant. “Even if by chance one team out of 16 goes 0-5, we still give them $100.”

Most importantly for many, the ice held up and everybody had a fun time.

“It’s a great event because everybody gets the same amount of games,” says Plant. “It’s doesn’t matter if you’re a really strong team or a really weak team, you’re going to end up with a few good games somewhere along the way.

“You might get spanked two or three times, but you’re going to end up playing against teams that you’re capable of beating if you play well.”

Plant’s Service Electric squad lost in the alternative final 6-1 to a squad skipped by Al Sands.

“We didn’t play very well and deserved to lose,” he says. “They simply played better.”

While the centre’s refrigeration system was foremost on everybody’s mind, Plant says the tournament was just as great as previous ones.

“Everybody was happy we got the event in and it went off without a hitch,” he says. ” Everybody’s concerned, but you can’t worry too much about the refrigeration system until we have a game plan in play, so right now, lets just enjoy what we have.”

