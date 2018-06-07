Esler slo-pitch fields get new backstops just in time for June tourney

The annual Rowdies Slo-Pitch Fundraiser Tournament June 15-17 is coming up at Esler

The Williams Lake Slo-Pitch League began replacing its 25-year-old backstops at the Esler Sports Complex slo-pitch fields Wednesday. (Photos submitted)

Friday, June 15 to Sunday, June 17

Rowdies Slo-Pitch Fundraiser Tournament

The Williams Lake Rowdies slo-pitch team is hosting its annual Rowdies Slo-Pitch Fundraiser Tournament June 15-17 at the Esler Sports Complex.

Money raised from the tournament will go into upgrades and renovations to the ball fields at Esler. The entry fee is $400 per team. Teams must have a minimum of seven men and four women. Sixteen teams will be accepted into the tournament. There will be a cash payout and prizes awarded. Male and female MVP shirts will be awarded for every team, and there will be team organizer prizes and a bat draw.

And, just in time for the tournament, the WLSPL began work this week on replacing all its 25-year-old backstops at the fields.

For more information or to enter contact WLSPL president Linda Barbondy at 250-305-7747, crazyrowdy22@yahoo.com or via Facebook on the Williams lake Slo-Pitch League page. Deadline to enter the tournament is Friday, June 8, and there is still space for one more team.

Wednesday, June 6

Summer Youth Access Pass

The Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex is offering a Summer Youth Access Pass for the months of July and August for children ages four to 18.

The pass is $30, and enables unlimited drop-in swimming.

For more information call 250-398-7665.

Saturday, June 9

Thunder Mountain Speedway Regular Season Points Race

Drivers will be back on the track this Saturday, June 9 when Thunder Mountain Speedway hosts its second event of the season in Williams Lake.

The Williams Lake Forestry Supplies/NAPA Street Stocks, Bone Stocks and Pro Minis will be in action, contesting for regular season points at the speedway.

Qualifying laps start at 5 p.m., racing is slated to begin at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors and children 12 and under are free.

Tuesday, July 10 to Friday, July 13

European Football School camp

The European Football School is returning to the lakecity for its 14th season of soccer camps.

Head coach Saibo Talic and his Lower Mainland-based school will be in Williams Lake July 10-13 at the Esler Sports Complex. The camp prides itself on helping players develop their skills for a higher level of play and to reach a greater understanding of all aspects of the game.

Camp times are as follows:

U13-U19: 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Goalie Camp: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

U7-U12: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is $145 for players or $150 for goalies until June 30. Registrations can be mailed to WLYSA at 197 North 2nd Ave., Williams Lake, B.C., V2G1Z5 or dropped off at the WLYSA office at the Esler Sports Complex. For more information e-mail admin@wlysa.com, atalic.efs@gmail.com or call 250-392-1103. Registration forms are available at www.europeanfootballschool.com/Summer-Camps.