Ensign Cup part of rugby festivities Saturday

A U14 7’s game will be followed by touch rugby, Old Boys and annual Ensign charity game this weekend at the Parkinson Rec Centre pitch.-Image: Douglas Farrow

With the 35th annual Ensign Cup serving as the main course, a full day of rugby events is set for this Saturday at the Parkinson Rec Centre.

The Kelowna Crows Rugby Club, in conjunction with TORA, CORE, Therugbyshop.com and the Priest Valley Vicars, will be hosting a series of games and festivities beginning at 9 a.m.

All rugby groups, teams, clubs, players, supporters and ruggers of other categories are invited to join in for all or part of the day’s events.

The schedule of events:

• 9 to 11:30 a.m—U14 7s Tournament

Players from the Okanagan (TORA) will be competing against several club sides from the Lower Mainland. The U14s from Kelowna went on a tour this past fall and beat two high-ranked teams.

• 11:30 a.m—Open touch rugby

All ages are invited to participate in this game. A $5 donation to play goes directly to Junior Rugby development.

1 p.m—Priest Valley Vicars Old Boys game against Twilighters

This is fun rugby which showcases how rugby players continue playing the game throughout their lives.

• 2:30 p.m—Ensign Cup

This 35-year-old traditional alumni/intersquad game is played by adult men. The Over 30s play the Under-30s in a social-yet-competitive game. A $10 entry fee play with all proceeds going to junior rugby. The Ensign Cup has been held every year since 1983 in recognition of Rusty Ensign who was rendered a paraplegic after suffering an injury on the rugby pitch.

The RUGBYSHOP.com will be on site with available merchandise. There will also be a concession on site.

For more information, contact Marshall Corbett, CORE Youth Director and KRFC Youth Director at 780-852-8298.

