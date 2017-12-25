Englot gets another shot at Scotties title

Team Manitoba, skip, Michelle Englot, third, Kate Cameron, second, Leslie Wilson, lead, Raunora Westcott, twill get another shot at earning a Scotties Tournament of Hearts Candian Women’s Curling Championship title when the event comes to Penticton Jan. 27 to Feb. 4.Photo courtesy of Curling Canada/Andrew Klaver

Michelle Englot’s Winnipeg’s team will get another shot at claiming an elusive victory at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Canadian Women’s Curling Championship to be held in 2018 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Englot, vice-skip Kate Cameron, second Leslie Wilson-Westcott and lead Raunora Westcott put together a memorable run at the 2017 Scotties in St. Catharines, Ont., before losing a thrilling extra-end final to Ontario’s Rachel Homan.

With Homan’s team now bound for the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, by virtue of its victory at the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings earlier this month in Ottawa, it will have to decline a return trip to the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts because of scheduling conflicts — the team is travelling to South Korea while the 2018 Scotties is in progress.

That means Team Englot will assume the Team Canada title for the 2018 Scotties, set for Jan. 27-Feb. 4 in Penticton.

Team Englot will also compete at the 2018 World Financial Group Continental Cup, presented by Service Experts, as part of Team North

America.

“Obviously, our focus this season was on the Tim Hortons Roar of the Rings, but with this amazing opportunity, we will be getting to work very quickly to prepare for the Scotties, as well as the World Financial Group Continental Cup,” said Englot. “I have so many amazing memories associated with competing at the Scotties, and to have the chance to compete as Team Canada is an absolute privilege, and one that we can’t wait to experience.”

The final tickets have been punched for the B.C. Women’s Curling Championship. The winners of the event, held in Victoria from Jan. 2 to 7, will advance to the 2018 Scotties Canadian Women’s Curling Championship.

Qualifiers for the provincials include Team Ludwar from the Kelowna Curling Club. The team consists of skip Randi Ludwar, third Lori Seemann, second Erinn Bartlett and lead Jill McIntyre — who are a newly formed team this fall. Team Slattery, from Vernon Curling Club, were the qualifiers at playdowns held in Hope earlier this month. The team includes fourth Alyssa Kyllo, third Kelsi Jones, second Morgayne Eby and skip Kim Slattery (throwing lead rocks) and is coached by Mark Longworth.

Single-draw tickets for the preliminary round of the Scotties are now on sale. Ticket prices start at just $19.50. For tickets to the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts visit the South Okanagan Events Centre box office, go online at curling.ca/2018scotties or call 1-877-763-2849.