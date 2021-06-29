Enduring the heat: Epic 1000 BC riders make their way through Kimberley

Despite the blistering heat, athletes biking the 1,000 k BC Epic race carried on. Many of the riders made their way through Kimberley yesterday. Dave White of Kimberley caught up with race leader Meaghan Hackinen of Kelowna on the St. Mary Lake Road near Mathew Creek on Monday, June 28. At the time she was 140 kilometres ahead of the second place rider.

She was expected to arrive in Fernie sometime after midnight, and she has indeed finished the race.

As of Tuesday morning, all other riders were still racing.

Race participants began in Merritt and will end in Fernie, following the Trans Canada Trail. They came over the Gray Creek Pass and through Kimberley.

