End of Summer doubles tournament brings Okanagan talent to Lake Country

It was year two for the tournament at the Lake Country Tennis Club last weekend

Winners at last weeks Lake Country Big Tennis Doubles Tournament. (from left) Second place in ladies doubles Lisa Martin-Patterson and Leah Crampton then first-place mother-daughter duo Marnie and Casey Perrier. (Lake Country Tennis Club)

The second annual End of Summer open doubles tournament concluded in Lake Country last weekend.

Tennis talent from across the Okanagan served into Lake Country Tennis Club courts for one of the colder and more windy tournaments at the club.

Fun was had all around, but the competition heated up as the round robin tournaments in men’s doubles, mixed doubles and ladies doubles concluded Sunday afternoon with teams from Vernon, Salmon Arm, Kelowna and Lake Country.

In the ladies doubles, Lake Country mother-daughter duo Marnie Perrier and Casey Perrier took home first place.

In mixed, Jeremy and Wendy Bell from Vernon earned the top podium spot.

Meanwhile, West Martin-Patterson and Robin Wiens from Salmon Arm beat out the large class in men’s doubles to earn the gold.

In one of the last tournaments of the season at Lake Country Tennis Club, the district provided the use at the outdoor tennis facility and the event was sponsored by Blind Tiger Winery, Invati Yoga Cafe, TBC Liquor and Dr. Kosar Dentistry.

