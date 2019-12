Nelson’s Emily Taylor will compete next month at the junior weightlifting nationals in Edmonton. Photo: Bobbi Barbarich

Nelson’s Emily Taylor will represent B.C. at the junior national weightlifting championships next month.

Taylor qualified for Team B.C. in the F55 category following her participation at provincials in Port Moody on Dec. 7. Nationals run Jan. 18 in Edmonton.

Taylor represented Power By You Crossfit at provincials. In August, her siblings Lily and Levi won gold and silver, respectively, at the Ogopogo Open.