EMCS Wolverines ready for season’s first test

The 2019-20 high school basketball season begins this week, as teams begin their quest to cut down the net in March.

For the EMCS Wolverines, this is a year of redemption following a disappointing 3-6 season.

“We know what we’re capable of doing this year,” said head coach Trevor Bligh of his 3A senior boys team.

The local squad is full of talent with the return of seven Grade 12 students. The rest of the roster is filled with skilled Grade 11 players.

RELATED: Wolverines eye big prize as basketball season nears

The Wolverines first game is Wednesday (Dec. 4) when they take on North Saanich’s Parklands Secondary School.

Bligh’s has put his team through the paces since mid-November with practices five days a week and key exhibition games against Belmont B, Vic High and Stelly’s, where the Wolverines went 2-1.

“We played those first three games to see where we were at and what we needed to work,” Bligh said.

The squad looked impressive, especially in its 80-27 win against Belmont, but sloppiness set in in the next two games that now need correcting.

“In reality, I shouldn’t have had three games in a row without more practice,” Bligh said.

Those games showed many positives that the team possess including the ability to score (something that was lacking last year), running the ball, and team defence.

But there’s concern, too, such as the team’s ability against the press break, which was evident in the Wolverines game against Vic High.

“We’re right where I thought the team would be right now,” Bligh said. “And we’ll improve as the season progresses. I’m not worried.”

One thing’s certain: Wednesday game is circled on the calendar.

“We just want to get going,” Bligh said.

editor@sookenewsmirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter