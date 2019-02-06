EMCS Wolverines extend losing streak to three games

The losses are beginning to mount for the EMCS Wolverines.

Decimated with injuries and illness over the last month, the senior boys’ basketball team lost its third straight game Tuesday against second-place Esquimalt High in 3A division play.

And it wasn’t pretty, with Edward Milne community school dropping a 76-47 decision.

Top scorers for the Wolverines were Storm Spackman with nine point, while Nick Card and Jadeden DeMelo netted seven apiece.

Toni Dela Pena led the Esquimalt offence with 13 points.

The Wolverines play their final game of the season Saturday (Feb. 9) when they tip off against the Ravens at Royal Bay at 11 a.m.

The South Island 3A playoffs begin Monday (Feb. 11).

