Doris Ellis won the Dorothy Oliver Trophy, Tuesday morning at the Comox Golf Club.

Doris Ellis, left, is this year’s winner of the Dorothy Oliver Trophy. At right is Kathy Branch, ladies captain.

The annual provincial tournament commemorates Dorothy’s contribution to golf at the club — provincial and national levels. Proceeds are used to send promising junior golfers to out-of-province and international competitions.

The format is Low Net Differential. Doris won with a net score of 65.