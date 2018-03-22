Elevator Race returns to Penticton

Brad Lee at the front and Don Mulhull work their way towards the shore of Okanagan Lake during the Hoodoo Adventures Elevator Race last year.Photo courtesy of Preserved Light Photography

The team at Hoodoo Adventures is looking forward to welcoming sports enthusiasts to the Elevator Race in Penticton on March 24.

Designed to appeal to a range of athletes, including competitive men and women, recreational groups, masters (55-plus), student groups (post-secondary), and teams of corporate companies and sports groups, the elevation series courses showcase the Okanagan’s outdoor recreation potential. Last weekend the other competition, Ski2Tree, was held in Kelowna.

“We’re incredibly grateful to live in an area with stunning vistas and amazing terrain,” said Lyndie Hill, Hoodoo Adventures. “Where else can we partake in all these awesome sports on the same day at this time of year? From skiing to paddling, running and biking, both race courses will incorporate a fun mix of activities perfectly suited to the Okanagan’s incredible lakes, geography and climate.”

The seventh annual Elevator Race will see teams use six different activities to travel from Okanagan Lake in Penticton to finish atop Apex Mountain Resort. Featuring the following activities: paddle, road bike, run/snowshoe, mountain bike, nordic ski, alpine ski/board, the race will ascend 6,000 feet in 52 kilometres over six stages.

Participants can feel good in knowing that 100 per cent of the net proceeds from each race will be donated to the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society (YORS), a subsidy program that funds outdoor recreation opportunities for schools in the Okanagan.

Participants can sign up with a team (up to seven people) or as solo competitors. For full details, including pricing, and to sign up, visit elevationseries.ca.

Hoodoo Adventures is seeking volunteers to assist with each event on race day (for two-five hour shifts between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.). On course directors are needed to help direct athletes on the road bike and run sections; timing captains are also required to assist with timing at each transition. For more details on positions and to apply, email info@hoodooadventures.ca.