Eight records fall as Thurow excels at JOP provincials

A Williams Lake archer broke an unprecedented eight provincial and national records

Junior Olympic and Cariboo Archer Joelle Thurow broke eight records at the JOP provincials recently, besting four B.C. records and four Canadian records to win the competition handily. (Photo submitted)

A Williams Lake archer broke an unprecedented eight records at the 2018 BC Archery Association Junior Olympian Program provincials.

Competitors from throughout the province shot in various communities then the results were sent to the BCAA for collation.

Two Cariboo Archers, brother and sister Ty and Joelle Thurow, made the trek to Quesnel to compete.

Both won their respective gold medals, however, their coach, Al Campsall, said something spectacular also occurred.

Joelle recorded eight different target archery records for pre-cub female shooters. Four of those records are B.C. records, and the other four are Canadian.

“In all my years I have never been witness to any archer bettering eight records in one outing,” Campsall said.

Big brother Ty won the cadet category by a whopping 18 points.

Joelle, meanwhile, dominated her closest competitor by 140 points.

“Her B.C. and Canadian records came at all three distances she shot and the cumulative score did, as well,” Campsall explained.

“She shot 30 arrows for each distance of 30 metres, 25 metres and 20 metres for a cumulative total of 874/900. The old record was established 15 years ago, but Joelle beat it by 13 points.”

He said the Cariboo Archers are proud of Joelle and Ty for their accomplishments.

Both Joelle and Ty will now be travelling to Truro, NS. to compete at the Canadian 3D Archery Championship as both qualified for Team B.C. and Alternates.

“Both of them have won numerous Canadian championships and I’m confident that they will represent us well out East,” Campsall said.

