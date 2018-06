Four girls teams and four boys sides will compete next month

A Nelson player on the under-18 girls team dribbles the ball during playdowns last weekend in Castlegar. Nelson is sending eight sides to provincials next month. Photo: Jennifer Small

Eight squads from the Nelson Soccer Association have qualified for next month’s provincials.

Nelson will send the under-13, 14, 16 and 18 girls teams to the B Cup Provincials in Kamloops, which runs July 5 to 8.

On the boys side, the U14, 15, 16 and 18 sides are on their way to provincials in Burnaby, which also runs the same weekend in July as the girls.

With the exception of the U16 girls and U18 boys, every team needed to win two-game play downs in Nelson, Castlegar and Cranbrook to advance.