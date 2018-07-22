EFS celebrates 14 years in lakecity

For the 14th year, the Vancouver-based European Football School held a week-long camp in Williams Lake at the Esler soccer fields attracting many young soccer players from the region.

Head coach Sajbo Talic said the camp was good.

“It was our smallest number since we started coming to Williams Lake with 62 players, but there were lots of young kids with definitely lots of potential,” he told the Tribune Thursday.

The camp focused on skills such as receiving, passing and dribbling.

“We mostly work on agility skills and team tactics.”

Williams Lake has a lot of quality players for its size, Talic added.

“I always consider Williams Lake a small town with lots of quality players, but I don’t know what happened with the numbers this year as normally we have around 90 kids,” Talic said. “But we were pleased with the quality of the camp.”

Joining Talic on the coaching side were Taylor Venankamp, Diago Gorsslin and Amar Talic.

Venankamp ran the goal-keeper sessions and had nine players participating.

“We usually take two or three players from all associations to our trips to Europe,” Talic said.

“We know now from the camp in Williams Lake that we have lots of kids in the 12, 13, 14 age range there who have lots of potential, both girls and boys, to develop themselves as soccer players.”

Next week the camp travels to Salmon Arm, where 96 players are enrolled, he added.

Talic thanked Brian Hansen and Dragan Jukic from the Williams Lake Youth Soccer Association for all their assistance in ensuring the camp ran well in Williams Lake again this year.

“We always enjoy doing the camps there,” he said.