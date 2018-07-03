Edmonton adventure for two GW Graham junior varsity players

Logan Buchwitz and Dhillon Myers have joined Team B.C. at the U-16 Western Challenge.

Logan Buchwitz (right) in action for the Chilliwack bantam Giants during last fall's provincial championship game. ERIC J. WELSH/ THE PROGRESS

Two Chilliwack football stars are in Edmonton this week for the U-16 Western Challenge.

Logan Buchwitz and Dhillon Myers are part of a 40 man roster for Team B.C., which opened the tournament Wednesday at Foote Field against Team Alberta.

Team Saskatchewan and Team Manitoba filled out the four-team field for the tourney, which continues through Saturday.

Buchwitz and Myers were both part of the Chilliwack Giants bantam provincial championship team from last fall and are both members of the GW Graham junior varsity team that is a favourite to win a provincial title this fall.

Buchwitz is one of the most physically imposing players on the Team B.C. roster. Listed as a receiver, the teenager stands six-foot-three and weighs 215 pounds. Myers, a defensive lineman, is listed at six-foot and 215 pounds.

Find more info online at footballcanada.com/2018-u16-western-challenge/