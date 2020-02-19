ECM atoms bring home the silver from Coquitlam tourney

The ECM Promotions atom team finished runners up in a minor hockey tournament in Coquitlam

To the chants of “Parky, Parky, Parky” Brad Parkinson, playing his second game of the day, raised his arms in victory as his Penticton Vees Atom Development 2 team secured first overall in their pool at a weekend hockey tournament in Coquitlam.

For his efforts, especially in the final minutes of the game under pressure from the North Delta forwards, Brad, a goalie for the ECM Promotions squad, helped the team to a 5-3 win and a trip to the tourney playoffs while getting the nod as the game MVP.

According to a team spokesman, he played solid throughout the weekend.

READ MORE: Penticton Classics tourney features Vees jersey’s from the past

The team the round robin portion with a record of three wins and one loss.

In the semi final, ECM got a goal midway through the third period from Reid Charlton to snap a 3-3 deadlock against Port Moody that stood as the winner and advanced the team to the gold medal round.

Read lead the team in goals in the tournament with seven.

In the final, Salmon Arm jumped into an early 2-0 lead over Penticton before Peter Forbes get Penticton on the scoreboard in the final frame.

He nearly potted another with the goalie out for an extra attacker, but put the shot “went off the rafters instead of the crossbar” into the net according to the club spokesman.

Head coach PJ Forbes noted Peter was the team’s leading point getter in the tournament.

Other top players for Penticton included Nathan Marques who was an offensive threat all weekend, scoring several timely goals, Amy Polvere provided steady defence in all three zones, Kiren Summerfield and Seth Gurnsey got a taste of success after joining the team late in the season.

Typo

Penticton Western News